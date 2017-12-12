Two Facing Charges After Reportedly Selling Cocaine in Manistee

Two people were arrested following a drug investigation in Manistee.

Back in September, Manistee City Police Officers were dispatched to an address in the 500 block of River Street.

On scene, officers observed items that caused them to contact detectives from SSCENT.

After a search warrant was executed, an amount of suspected cocaine was seized.

54 year-old Eddie Lee Scott and 20 year-old Alexis Mary-Jane Burton were arraigned on the charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver less than 50 grams of cocaine.

Scott has posted a bond of $6,000.00 and has been released from the Manistee County Jail.

At the time of her arraignment, Burton was incarcerated in the Muskegon County Jail on an unrelated case.

The charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a

$25,000.00 fine.