Police in Mt. Pleasant are searching for 13 year-old Ashton Terrill-Leathers.

He was last seen November 23 wearing a gray hoodie and tan jogging pants.

Ashton is biracial, 5’3″ tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, please call Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.