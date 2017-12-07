Deputies Investigating Fatal Car Pedestrian Accident in Grand Traverse County

A man out snow blowing his driveway was hit and killed in Grand Traverse County.

The accident happened on Voice Road just east of Summit City Road.

Authorities responded there at approximately 5:40 Wednesday afternoon for the report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation found the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Maple City, lost control of her vehicle and left the road.

Deputies say that as the vehicle left the road it hit a man who snow blowing his driveway.

The victim was been identified as 25-year-old Tyler Dean Troyer of Kingsley.

He died at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the fatal crash.