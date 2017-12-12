Airlines Ban Some “Smart Bags” over Safety Concerns of their Batteries

If you know someone who travels a lot and you were thinking of getting them a so called “smart bag” for Christmas – you may want to spend a few minutes researching the bag before you buy.

That’s because many of the major airlines have banned the bags if the battery can’t be removed.

According to the airlines, smart bags have become popular over the last several months.

They have built in battery packs that power numerous options, like charging phones, built in scales, or even GPS tracking.

But those battery packs are usually lithium-ion.

And those batteries have the potential to overheat and ignite, something that airlines are especially wary of after dozens of reports of last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 7 batteries smoking and catching fire.

The Department of Transportation even went so far as banning those phones from flights.

And now with the smart bags, airlines are cautious of the bags batteries.

Most airlines current policy says that all lithium ion batteries should not be carried in the cargo hold.

Instead they should always be checked in with carry-on.

And when it comes to the smart bags, if they’re small enough to can be checked in as carry-on.

But the larger ones that need to checked, the battery must be removed and carried into the cabin.

And in the case of a bag having a non removable battery, those cannot be checked or carried onto the flight.

For American Airlines, Delta, and Alaskan Airlines, the ban goes into effect on January 15th of next year.