Winter is Coming: Sign up for Incident Notifications

Over the coming days Michigan will see its first big wintery blast of the season.

And with that drivers are going to want to know about the conditions, and incidents, along their daily drives.

And for those leaving in the West Michigan Traffic Operations Center, which covers from Mason, Lake and Osceola counties south to Allegan and Barry county – you can receive free notices of any incidents on US, M, and I routes through email or text message.

The Center’s aim is to alert drivers about the lane blocking incidents so drivers can make decisions to help ease congestion and increase safety while crews respond to them.

You can view statewide information through MDOT’s Mi Drive website, the Operations Center provides county-by-county notifications.

How to sign up for the notifications can be found here.