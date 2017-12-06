Traverse City Bank to Merge with Independent Bank

The Traverse City State Bank is merging with Independent Bank.

TCSB says the added resources from Independent will allow them to offer several more products and resources to their customers, including wealth management, education savings accounts, and smart pay option.

All five current branches will remain open, and many of the same employees will continue to work in the locations.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2018.

Once the merger is complete, TCSB will be consolidated into Independent Bank and will operate under the Independent Bank name.