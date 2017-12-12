Mt Pleasant Man Accused of Entering into Homes, Shining Lights on Women in Bed

A Mt Pleasant man was arrested for going into women’s apartments and shining lights on them while they were in bed.

Shortly before 7am on Monday Mt Pleasant Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of West Campus Drive for the report of a home invasion.

They were told that a suspect had entered through an unlocked apartment door, went through the apartment, and starting shining a light on a woman in bed.

She woke up and confronted the suspect – who then fled.

Officers located him running down the railroad tracks.

He didn’t stop and kept running for several blocks before police caught up to him.

He struggled with deputies when they took him into custody.

While investigated officers learned of another incident earlier that morning where the suspect had let himself into another apartment and took the covers off a woman before shining the light on her.

She sat up and he fled the scene.

The suspect, 33-year-old Charles Henry was lodged in the Isabella County Jail on numerous charges, including first degree home invasion, sex offender – failing to comply with the registration act, and lying to police.