Petoskey Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

A Petoskey woman has plead guilty to embezzling from a local little league.

Back in October MSP Troopers arrested 51-year-old Julie Gray for embezzling from a little league team.

Police began investigating Gray earlier this year. She had served as the treasurer of the Petoskey Little League from July of 2011 to June of 2017.

At the time of her arrest she was charged with embezzling over $50,000.

However she plead guilty to embezzling $20,000 or less.

She also made restitution to the victim at the time of her plea.

She will be back in Court on February 13th for sentencing.