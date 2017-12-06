Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Grand Traverse County

Three people were arrested on drug charges in Grand Traverse County.

A traffic stop and a tip lead authorities to a local motel Monday night.

The sheriff’s office and TNT began watching the motel and saw what could have been drug trafficking.

They searched the motel and say they found packaging material, scales, loaded syringes with suspected narcotics, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of cocaine, and 5 grams of heroin.

Three people who were in the room were arrested and now face numerous drug related charges.

A 39-year-old Ohio man was arrested for possession with with intent to deliver heroin, crack cocaine, and cocaine.

A 38-year-old woman, also from Ohio, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, and two out standing warrants.

And a 28-year-old Traverse City woman was on charges of possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug house, and a probation violation.

The sheriff’s office and TNT are continuing to investigate.