West Nile Confirmed in Ruffed Grouse

The DNR says they have confirmed the presence of West Nile in a ruffed groused for the first time.

Five birds that were tested this year were confirmed to have the virus.

The birds were taken from four counties, two were from the U.P. in Iron County and one from Delta while the other two were from the Lower Peninsula, in Missaukee and Roscommon County.

So far there is no evidence of the virus transmitting to humans through properly cooked meat.

Hunters should make sure their game meat is cooked to between 170 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit and wear gloves when cleaning.

So far this year over 200 animals have been confirmed with West Nile in 60 of Michigan’s 83 counties.

And 39 cases of West Nile reported in humans.

If you have some ruffed grouse from a recent hunting trip and want to get it tested, contact your local DNR office to make arrangements.