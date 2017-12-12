Driver Ticketed for Failing to Yield, Pulling in Front of Traffic

Two people were injured in a crash in Leelanau County.

Shortly before 12:30 Sunday afternoon deputies along with EMS were dispatched to the intersection of East Lakeview Hills and South Center Highway for the report of a two vehicle crash.

On arrival crews found a Buick with extensive front end damage and a Chevrolet pickup truck on its side.

Deputies say that the driver of the Buick, a 70-year-old woman from Suttons Bay, was traveling on South Center Highway when the pickup truck pulled into her path at the intersection.

The Buick then hit the truck broadside, causing the truck to spin out of control and flipping it on its side.

The woman sustained only minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck, a 79-year-old man from Cedar was taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He was ticketed for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.