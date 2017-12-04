Two Friends Arrested after Two Separate Car Crashes

Two people from the same town downstate were arrested in Leelanau County following two separate car crashes.

Around 5:30 Saturday morning deputies were called to Lake Street near Front Street in the Village of Empire for a single vehicle crash.

On scene they found a silver Infiniti car off the road with significant damage.

Deputies say they car had veered off the road and hit a parked Ford car.

The Infiniti then crossed over to the other side of the road and hit a sign post.

The driver had fled on foot but deputies located him and he was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident.

Later, just before midnight, deputies responded to the Lake Shore Inn for another crash.

Witnesses said a black pickup truck backed into a Honda.

They told deputies that two men got out of the truck, looked at the Honda, then go into the Inn.

Deputies located the two men, a 38-year-old and a 32-year-old from Fennville.

The 38-year-old was the driver from the earlier crash and had called the 32-year-old for help.

When he arrived deputies say the two men started drinking and later decided they needed to go get more.

The 38-year-old from the prior accident got behind the wheel to back his friend’s truck up, hitting the Honda.

The 38-year-old was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving third offense, making it a felony, disorderly conduct, and failing to report a crash.

The 32-year-old was arrested for suspicion of allowing a drunk person to drive their vehicle and driving on a suspended license.