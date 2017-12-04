Deputies Arrest Suspect in Lake County Larceny Case

We have an update to a story we first covered in October.

Police in Lake County have arrested the suspects from the larceny in Irons.

On October 22nd the sheriff’s office released this video where suspects could be seen on the Boat House property.

The suspects appeared to be a man and woman.

A short time later a vehicle was seen leaving the northwest corner of the property and then turning north on Brooks Road.

At the time deputies were only aware of a boat motor and batteries missing from the business

Now the sheriff’s office says that with the investigating deputy’s attention to detail, they were able to the identify the woman and she was taken into custody last week.

The stolen property was also recovered.

The sheriff’s office believes the pair may be responsible for several battery thefts throughout the county and deputies are continuing to investigate.