Ferris State University Placed on Lockdown for Nearly Two Hours

POSTED December 2, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Ferris State University was placed on lockdown for nearly two hours Saturday.

According to police, at around 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, a photo was posted on snapchat that appeared to show a man holding a gun with what could have been a Ferris student.

The photo was reported to the Department of Public Safety around 5 o’clock.

At 5:50, University Center, Student Activity Center and Residence Halls were placed on lockdown.

A shelter in place notice was also sent out while police searched for the person with a gun.

There were no reports of gunfire or specific threats made.

The lockdown was lifted nearly two hours later at around 7:35.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Like us on Facebook!


“Like” our page to keep up with the latest local news, access exclusive content, participate in contests and much more!