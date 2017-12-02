Ferris State University Placed on Lockdown for Nearly Two Hours
Ferris State University was placed on lockdown for nearly two hours Saturday.
According to police, at around 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, a photo was posted on snapchat that appeared to show a man holding a gun with what could have been a Ferris student.
The photo was reported to the Department of Public Safety around 5 o’clock.
At 5:50, University Center, Student Activity Center and Residence Halls were placed on lockdown.
A shelter in place notice was also sent out while police searched for the person with a gun.
There were no reports of gunfire or specific threats made.
The lockdown was lifted nearly two hours later at around 7:35.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.