Ferris State University Placed on Lockdown for Nearly Two Hours

Ferris State University was placed on lockdown for nearly two hours Saturday.

According to police, at around 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, a photo was posted on snapchat that appeared to show a man holding a gun with what could have been a Ferris student.

The photo was reported to the Department of Public Safety around 5 o’clock.

At 5:50, University Center, Student Activity Center and Residence Halls were placed on lockdown.

A shelter in place notice was also sent out while police searched for the person with a gun.

There were no reports of gunfire or specific threats made.

The lockdown was lifted nearly two hours later at around 7:35.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.