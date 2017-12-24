Man Arrested After Reportedly Crashing His Car While on Prescription Medicine

A man is behind bars after crashing his car in Leelanau County.

At around 4:20 Thursday afternoon, Leelanau County 911 received a call of a silver Chevrolet SUV weaving all over the roadway, traveling northbound on South Lake Leelanau Drive near Donner Road.

A deputy near the area found the silver Chevrolet off the roadway, into the trees near Stanley Road on South Lake Leelanau Drive.

The driver was identified as a 35 year old man from Suttons Bay.

An investigation showed that the driver was under the influence of a prescription medicine.

After being checked over by paramedics, the driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.