Man Arrested After Reportedly Crashing His Car While on Prescription Medicine

POSTED December 2, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

 

A man is behind bars after crashing his car in Leelanau County.

At around 4:20 Thursday afternoon, Leelanau County 911 received a call of a silver Chevrolet SUV weaving all over the roadway, traveling northbound on South Lake Leelanau Drive near Donner Road.

Lee Crash 113017A deputy near the area found the silver Chevrolet off the roadway, into the trees near Stanley Road on South Lake Leelanau Drive.
The driver was identified as a 35 year old man from Suttons Bay.

An investigation showed that the driver was under the influence of a prescription medicine.

After being checked over by paramedics, the driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.

