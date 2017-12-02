Two Students Injured in Mecosta County School Bus Accident

Two students were injured after a bus crash in Mecosta County.

It happened Friday morning on 10th Avenue near Hoover Road in Fork Township on a Chippewa Hills School Bus.

Deputies say the driver had stopped the bus to speak with students that starting acting disorderly.

The driver reportedly failed to properly brake, causing the bus to roll forward and into a barb wire fence before stopping in a field.

Two students suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Chippewa Hills school officials say the bus driver has been suspended per their policy.

This isn’t the first accident involving a Chippewa Hills school bus this year.

Back in October, a car hit a bus that was turning onto another road.

A woman driving the car and her child were treated in that incident, although no students were injured.