MSP Invites You to “Stuff the Blue Goose” in Cadillac and Manistee

Troopers at the MSP post in Cadillac are joining in on a tradition that has helped communities across the state.

Stuff The Blue Goose was started by some community-minded troopers downstate and slowly made its way across Michigan.

It involves troopers and the public filling an MSP patrol car, also known as a ‘Blue Goose,’ with food, toys, clothing, and other gifts.

The Cadillac Post has never held one of these events, but that will soon change.

Kathleen Wicker, the new Community Service Trooper at the post, wanted a way to reach out and help locals in the two counties she serves.

Now, because of her efforts, Blue Geese will stuffed in two locations this year.

On Saturday, December 9th from 12 to 5 at the Cadillac Walmart, and Saturday December 16th from 12 to 4 at the Victorian City Carport in Manistee.

Once the Goose is fully stuffed, donations will be made to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Salvation Army in Cadillac and Love Inc. in Manistee.

Trooper Wicker says all of this is possible because her fellow troopers enjoy working in their communities and helping others.

For more information on how you can participate, contact Trooper Kathleen Wicker at 231-779-6040.