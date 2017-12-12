Manistee Group Makes Signs to Fight Hate

A Group in Manistee is looking to fight hate with sings.

The Manistee Peace Group is distributing signs with the caption “hate has no home here” across the top.

The idea for the signs came from the amount of political unrest across the county.

Locally, the peace group cites what they call hateful graffiti written on a woman’s house.

With that in mind, the group wanted to let others know that hate had no place in Manistee County.

Lynda Vidas makes the signs and says she would like to see more around town.

For more information or if you want your very own sign, contact Lynda Vidas at 231-299-1123.