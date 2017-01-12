Clare County Deputies Ask for Help Finding Those Behind Several Thefts from Vehicles

Police in Clare County are asking you to keep a look out after several thefts from vehicles.

During the Thanksgiving Holiday through the end of November, deputies say they’ve responded to 12 thefts from vehicles.

Most of the vehicles involved were unlocked, a few were locked.

In Hayes Township there were four thefts, five in the City of Harrison, two in Surrey Township, and 1 that occurred in Redding Township.

If you have any information that will help lead to the arrest of anyone involved, please call the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.