Two Men Sentenced in Separate Child Porn Cases in Charlevoix County

Two men were sentenced for possessing Child pornography Friday.

61 year-old Lon James Kowalske of Boyne City was sentenced to 12 months in jail and 48 months of probation on charges of possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Kowalske had pleaded guilty to the charges back on September 29th.

According to the MSP, It was discovered that Kowalske had numerous videos and images of very young children being abused sexually when he purchased a new computer and asked that some files be transferred to it from his old computer.

Police then investigated and reviewed two computer drives, finding over 200 child sexually abusive videos and images.

Also sentenced friday was 37 year-old Warren Edwin Witham, of Boyne Falls.

He was sentenced to 12 months in jail and 36 months of probation for possession of child sexually abusive material.

Police say Witham had solicited and received nude photographs of an underaged victim.

Both Kowalske and Witham will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of their convictions.

Neither will be allowed to use a computer during the time of their probationary terms.