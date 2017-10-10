Grawn Man Pleads Guilty to 10 Counts of Child Porn Charges

December 1, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Daniel Smith

A man has plead guilty to possessing child pornography.

25 year-old Daniel Smith of Grawn plead guilty to 10 counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Materials, which is a four-year felony.

Smith was charged after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce found over 2000 images of child pornography as well as a manual on how to molest young children on a laptop which he owned and exclusively used.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.

