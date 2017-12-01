Body of Missing Traverse City Man Found in Lake Skegemog

The body of a man missing since Tuesday has been found.

the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s office says the body of 45-year-old old Traverse City resident John Murray White was found at Lake Skegemog.

Divers recovered White’s body with help from an autonomous water vehicle at around 11 o’clock Friday morning.

White was reported missing Tuesday after his family couldn’t contact him.

His truck was later found at the Baggs Road DNR Launch on Lake Skegemog.

White is said to have frequently used his kayak on the lake.

A kayak was found on the northern end of the lake with a life jacket in it and another life jacket was found 150 yards away.

Crews from the Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and Coast Guard searched for several days before ultimately finding the body.