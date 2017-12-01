Deputies Respond to Fatal Crash in Mason County

POSTED December 1, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Crews responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Mason County this morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of US-10 and North US-31 around 7:30 this morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a full size van crossed over the centerline and hit a car head-on.

The van then hit another vehicle, a minivan.

The driver of the car died instantly and is only identified as a 35-year-old man from Scottville at this time.

His one and half year old son, who was in a car seat received only minor cuts.

The driver of the van is identified as a 42-year-old man and he was critically injured.

He was flown to Munson in Traverse City.

A 22-year-old passenger received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Ludington Hospital.

The minivan driver, a 23-year-old man from Custer was also injured.

The MSP and Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the crash.

Crews closed US-10 from US-31 to Amber Road and rerouted traffic while on scene.

