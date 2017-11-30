127 New MSP Troopers Graduate from Training Academy

127 new MSP Troopers will report to work next week, after graduating from the Trooper Recruit School on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the Lansing Center in Lansing.

Governor Snyder spoke at the ceremony, saying that we wish the newest troopers safety every day and we thank you for dedicating your life to serving and protecting Michiganders.

The 133rd Trooper School began in June when 160 prospective troopers reported to the training academy.

The recruits then spend 26 weeks learning the skills and knowledge they will need to perform during their career, including defensive tactics, report writing and criminal law among others.

Some of the new troopers are from our area, including Eric Hoffman from Petoskey who will serve in Brighton.

Dominic Gentry from Harrison Township who is assigned to Metro South.

Connor Crutchfield of Frankfort who will report to the Hart post.

Dakota Kolo from Houghton Lake who will serve at the Mt Pleasant post.

Jennifer Alway of Ludington will start her career at the Lakeview post.

Beau DeYoung of Traverse City will report to the Cadillac post along with Justin Rohrback of Suttons Bay.

Adam Brown of Boyne City is assigned to the Gaylord Post along with Cole Wright, who is from Gaylord.

Alex Karsten will serve in their hometown of Alpena.

Shane Huff of Atlanta will head to the U.P. to report for duty at the Negaunee post.

And Justin Heidman of Gaylord has been assigned to the post in Sault Ste. Marie.