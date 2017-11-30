Michigan’s Plan for Every Student Succeeds Act Approved by Federal Department of Education

Michigan’s plan to implement the Every Student Succeeds Act was approved this week.

The ESSA has been designed to align with Michigan’s goal of becoming a Top 10 education state in 10 years.

What will be new with Michigan’s ESSA plan:

A Parent Transparency Dashboard is being developed to give parents a clearer understanding of where their child’s school is performing on things like student achievement, academic growth, attendance, and graduation.

It has a well-rounded and whole child focus. Academics in the core subjects, as well as access to the arts, libraries, and physical education are key. Physical, social, and emotional health and support, with assistance from counselors, social workers, and health professionals also are included in the state’s commitment.

It is supportive, and not punitive. Michigan’s accountability system no longer will be a top-down hammer for low-achieving schools. It will identify “Comprehensive Support Schools” and “Targeted Support Schools” and provide varying levels of support and assistance.

It continues the Partnership Model that the state has instituted to help schools and districts most in need – developing locally-driven solutions and measures of success, with the help of other state, local, and regional partners.

Every school will be conducting a Comprehensive Needs Assessment to study their resources and data, to find their school’s needs and gaps, and develop a School Improvement Plan, based on the results of that process.

There will be greater focus on developing the best educators, providing targeted professional development for teachers; honoring and lifting up Michigan educators; creating a stronger teacher preparation and development system with Michigan colleges and universities and other partners.

The Michigan Department of Education submitted their plan the past spring.

The ESSA replaces the No Child Left Behind Act.

It was signed into federal law in December of 2015 and is said to be a shift from broad federal oversight to greater flexibility and decision making at the state and local levels.

The ESSA requires the state to develop plans to address standards, assessments, accountability, and special help for struggling schools.