Project at Manistee Festival of Trees Aims to make the Community a Better Place

An installation at the Manistee Festival of Trees aims to make the community a better place.

The project is called ‘A Community in Action’ and gets the community involved in the efforts.

The project involves six cards with actions on them, ranging from donating to a local cause to learning CPR.

You take a card then write your name as well as the action on a provided ornament and place it on the tree.

You then choose an action from the card and do the task.

‘A Community in Action’ was brought to Manistee by Judy Crockett, who saw it at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Crockett teamed up with the Armory Youth Project, who sponsored the trees and have their very own tree at their building.

She says individual actions add up and can lead to change.

You can see the trees and get your very own action card at the Festival of Trees in Manistee on Saturday.