Gladwin County Man Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct

A man with a history of sexual misconduct was arrested for assault in Gladwin County.

On Tuesday deputies were called to Gladwin County’s Hayes Township to investigate an assault complaint.

The deputies arrested a 59-year-old man from Gladwin, Victor Dean Collins.

He was lodged in the Gladwin County and has been charged with CSC in the first degree.

Bond has been set at $500,000 cash surety.

Deputies say Collins has a prior history of sexual misconduct.