Gladwin County Woman Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Woman

A Gladwin County woman has been charged with assaulting someone with a dangerous weapon.

Polyanna Zombeck, a 47-year-old Gladwin resident was arrested on Tuesday related to an assault that is said to have occurred back in August.

A warrant was issued for her arrest for the incident that happened on August 8th in Gladwin County’s Sage Township.

She was finally located in Harrison in Clare County and arrested.

She has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a motor vehicle.

Bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety 10%.