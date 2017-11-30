MSP Seeks Help With 23-year-old Cold Case

New information has been released and police are asking for your help to identify human remains that were found 23-years ago.

The skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off Bamfield Road between Curtsville and Alcona Dam in Alcona County by a bow hunter in October of 1994.

Anthropologists determined that the remains are of a woman who was between the ages of 30 and 50 years old.

She was between 4’7″ and 5’6″ tall and was likely of European ancestry, possibly Caucasian, but the MSP says other population groups should not be excluded.

There was evidence of a skull fracture, indicating that she may have had some type of trauma at or around the time of her death.

The remains were in those woods for up to four years before they discovered.

As technology has progressed investigators have many more tools at their disposal.

A full DNA profile was collected and has been uploaded to CODIS and National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Several artistic renderings have been done as well, seen here.

The drawing is from a MSP forensic artist and was based on anthropological landmarks on the skull.

The 3D digital rendering seen above is from Louisiana State University’s Missing Person’s Department – it is based on 3D scans of the skull.

And the clay model is from a FBI forensic artist. It was applied to a cast model of the skull.

Anyone who can help identify her is asked to contact the MSP Alpena Post or the Alcona Sheriff’s Department.