Deputies say Icy Roads to Blame for Deadly Crash

Deputies say icy roads are what caused a deadly crash in Cheboygan County.

Thursday morning deputies were called to the crash shortly before 6am on M-68 near Walker Road.

When they arrived deputies say the roadway was icy.

Deputies say 17-year-old Alexia LaHaie from Onaway was on M-68 when she appears to have lost control due to the ice.

She then crossed sideways into the path of a box truck.

Deputies say that her car went underneath the box truck and disintegrated and the truck traveled another 200 feet after the impact.

LaHaie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries and was taken to McLaren in Cheboygan.

He told deputies that he didn’t have a chance to avoid the collision.

He was very shaken up and his family was called to help him cope with the situation.

M-68 was closed and rerouted for seven hours while crews investigated.

Sheriff Clarmont says that at this time they don’t believe there were any other factors that contributed to the crash.

However the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

LaHaie’s family and school have been notified and Sheriff Clarmont says their thoughts and prayers are with her family and classmates.