Local Group Collecting Purses for Women In Need

A local initiative is giving purses to women in need.

The Purse Projects for Carol is an organization based out of Manistee that aims to provide women in shelters with purses.

It began in 2015 in honor of Carol Atkins, the founder of the Choices women’s shelter in Manistee.

Judy Crockett, the found of the Purse Projects, wanted to honor Atkins in a way that helped the women she did.

In its first year, with help from Crockett’s family in Detroit, the Purse Projects collected nearly 2,500 purses with essentials items inside.

Now, the projects have expanded elsewhere, collecting even more purses.

In Manistee, local business have stepped forward to be drop off points for the purses.

They say it makes them feel good knowing they’ve helped a woman in need.

You can drop of purses at Mary Sturdevant’s State Farm office at 306 Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

For more information of the Purse Projects for Carol, log onto their Facebook page.