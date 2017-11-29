Snowmobile Trails Opening December 1st

Even though temperatures are still above freezing somedays and we haven’t seen much snow so far this year – the DNR wants to make sure people are ready for the snowmobile season once the snow starts to fly.

The state operated trails open up on December 1st – even if there still isn’t snow on the ground.

To make sure you’re ready once that snow does arrive – the DNR wants to remind riders that they need to have their sleds registered and that they’ll need a 2018 trail permit.

The registration is with the Secretary of State and is necessary for anyone who wants to buy a trail permit.

And the trail permit is what allows riders to operate on the state trails, along with roads and public land where snowmobiles are authorized.

The permits can purchased online from the DNR and the Michigan Snowmobile Association and the stickers are then mailed to you.

Or you can pick them up in person at certain DNR Customer Service Center or Hunting License vendors.

And the money from the permits goes right back into the trail system.

The funds from the permits and registrations are what pays for the grooming, maintenance, and other costs associated with snowmobiling.