American Airlines Glitch Gives All Pilots Time Off During Holidays, May Cause Disruptions

A glitch with a computer system could leave travelers stranded this holiday season.

According to the Allied Pilots Association – the union the represents American Airlines 15,000 pilots – there was a failure with the pilot scheduling bidding at American Airlines.

Management of AA told the union about the failure this past Friday.

The union says thousands of flights currently do not have pilots assigned to them.

Many of these flights are during the critical holiday period.

On Wednesday AA said there were significant holes in the operation and started trying to come up with a solution.

That solution is to offer pilots willing to work the holiday a premium on top of their normal pay.

However the union has filed a grievance over management’s solution, saying it violates their contract.