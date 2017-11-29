Man Arrested After Reportedly Assaulting Woman, Trying to Break Into Her Home

A man has been arrested for assaulting a woman and trying to break into her home.

It happened last Wednesday, November 22nd at the Oden Cabins in Emmet County’s Littlefield Township.

That’s when MSP Troopers were called to the report of an attempted breaking and entering where the occupant was home at the time.

When police arrived the suspect is said to have still been at the home, sitting inside the victim’s vehicle.

The victim said that the suspect assaulted her as well as trying to break in.

The trooper went to talk with the suspect, 50-year-old John Ray Wiggs of Topinbee who was said to be rummaging through the victim’s vehicle.

The trooper says Wiggs refused to listen to and had to be forcibly removed along with help from deputies who responded to assist.

Wiggs has been charged with home invasion first degree, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal sexual conduct fourth degree, resisting police and assault and battery.

He also has a charge of habitual offender fourth offense.

Due to the habitual offender charge, if Wiggs is convicted he faces up to life in prison.