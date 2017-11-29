Three Arrested in Connection with Unarmed Robbery in Roscommon County

POSTED November 29, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Three people were arrested in connection with an unarmed robbery that happened in Roscommon County.

It happened at a home in Houghton Lake in Roscommon County this past Saturday.

MSP Troopers were called to a home after a woman said she was choked until she lost consciousness and items were taken.

The 43-year-old victim told troopers that they had agreed to exchange medical marijuana for money with 26-year-old Timothy Breault.

Breault left her home to get the drugs and when he came back he had 27-year-old Ryan Norton along with him.

The victim went to get a bag from a backroom and when she returned she says Breault went behind her and put her in a choke hold until she passed out.

When she woke up she says her bag was gone.

Troopers located Breault and Norton at a home in Harrison along with evidence of the robbery.

1129RHA-TheftMugsBreault and Norton were arrested for the unarmed robbery while 27-year-old Danaka Seney of Harrison was also arrested for being an accessory to the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.

