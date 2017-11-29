Three Arrested in Connection with Unarmed Robbery in Roscommon County

Three people were arrested in connection with an unarmed robbery that happened in Roscommon County.

It happened at a home in Houghton Lake in Roscommon County this past Saturday.

MSP Troopers were called to a home after a woman said she was choked until she lost consciousness and items were taken.

The 43-year-old victim told troopers that they had agreed to exchange medical marijuana for money with 26-year-old Timothy Breault.

Breault left her home to get the drugs and when he came back he had 27-year-old Ryan Norton along with him.

The victim went to get a bag from a backroom and when she returned she says Breault went behind her and put her in a choke hold until she passed out.

When she woke up she says her bag was gone.

Troopers located Breault and Norton at a home in Harrison along with evidence of the robbery.

Breault and Norton were arrested for the unarmed robbery while 27-year-old Danaka Seney of Harrison was also arrested for being an accessory to the robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.