Three Arrested in Connection with Unarmed Robbery in Roscommon County
Three people were arrested in connection with an unarmed robbery that happened in Roscommon County.
It happened at a home in Houghton Lake in Roscommon County this past Saturday.
MSP Troopers were called to a home after a woman said she was choked until she lost consciousness and items were taken.
The 43-year-old victim told troopers that they had agreed to exchange medical marijuana for money with 26-year-old Timothy Breault.
Breault left her home to get the drugs and when he came back he had 27-year-old Ryan Norton along with him.
The victim went to get a bag from a backroom and when she returned she says Breault went behind her and put her in a choke hold until she passed out.
When she woke up she says her bag was gone.
Troopers located Breault and Norton at a home in Harrison along with evidence of the robbery.
Breault and Norton were arrested for the unarmed robbery while 27-year-old Danaka Seney of Harrison was also arrested for being an accessory to the robbery.
The incident remains under investigation.