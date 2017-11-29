Authorities Searching for Missing Man on Lake Skegemog

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching Lake Skegemog for a missing person.

Around 12:30 yesterday afternoon family members of 45-year-old old Traverse City resident John Murray White reported him missing.

His truck was later found at the Baggs Road DNR Launch on Lake Skegemog.

White is said to have frequently used his kayak on the lake.

His family last spoke to him Saturday evening, but since then they have not been able to get in contact with him.

Around 5 o’clock the Coast Guard was called to assist with the search, launching a helicopter.

A kayak was found on the northern end of the lake with a life jacket in it and another life jacket was found 150 yards away.

Crews from the Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and Coast Guard searched for about 2 hours before suspending the search for the night.

The search resumed this morning and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information from the public that will help them locate White.

His truck, seen in this photos is a black Dodge Ram.

White is described as a white man, 5’11” tall and weighing 225lbs.

He has blue eyes and short dark hair.

Authorities are not sure what sort of clothing he was wearing.

Anyone who saw White or his truck over the past weekend is asked to the call the Detective Bureau at 231.995.5002.