Work Requirements for Food Assistance to be Reinstated

The significant reduction in Michigan’s unemployment rate means that the work requirements for able-bodied adults to receive food assistance are being reinstated.

There is normally a three-month federal time limit for able-bodied adults to receive food assistance benefits without meeting the reinstated work requirements.

But due to high unemployment rates, the state received a waiver of those requirements in 2002.

But now that Michigan’s unemployment rate has reduced dramatically the state no longer qualifies for the waiver.

The change will effect approximately 16,000 people across ten counties, including Grand Traverse County.

Able-bodied adults are people between the ages of 18 to 49 who do not have a disability that prevents them from working.

Notifications are being sent to affected people this week and the change is effective on January 1st.

The MDHHS expects to phase out the waiver across the state sometime next year.