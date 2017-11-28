DNR Auctions Surplus Public Land

POSTED November 28, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

The DNR is auctioning off surplus public land next month.

OThe sealed-bid auction begins on December 12th and runs through January 10th.

The properties range from less than an acre to over 140 acres in size.

They are mainly in central/northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

They are in 19 counties including Alpena, Arenac, Barry, Bay, Cheboygan, Dickinson, Gladwin, Iron, Kalkaska, Lake, Menominee, Midland, Montmorency, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oakland, Osceola, Oscoda and Roscommon counties.

The descriptions of each property and how to bid can be found online.

