Cadillac Attorney Named to Wexford County Probate Court

A local man with many ties to the community has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Wexford County Probate Court.

Edward Van Alst was appointed to the court by Governor Snyder on Tuesday.

Van Alst fills the vacancy that was created when Judge Kenneth Tacoma resigned.

Since 2002 Van Alst has been in private practice in Cadillac where he focused on estate planning, adoption, and real estate among other matters.

He also serves many of the area’s vulnerable through the Friend of a Court.

Van Alst is also the director of the Rotary Club of Cadillac, the Cadillac Area YMCA, the Senior Center, the Downtown Fund, and is also involved with many other local organizations.

Van Alst fills the vacancy for the remainder of the term and will need to seek election in November 2018 for a new full term.