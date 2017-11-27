Michigan, Enbridge Reach Agreement on Line 5

An agreement signed Monday requires immediate steps to improve the environmental protection from the owners of Line 5.

The agreement is binding with Enbridge.

Governor Snyder said that we must ensure the highest level of environmental safety standards to protect Michigan’s natural resources.

The items required in this agreement are good strides forward while the state is still evaluating the entire span of Line 5.

Among the items required are that Enbridge must replace the portion of Line 5 the crosses beneath the St. Clair River with a new pipe that runs in a tunnel beneath the river.

And then they must study the the idea of placing the pipelines under the straits in a tunnel as well.

There are several other stipulations and all come with a deadline which will be monitored independently.

And while this is not a final decision by the state regarding Line 5, but it is a start to improving the safety of the pipeline.

More information on the agreement can be found on here.