Salvation Army Warns of Phone Scam where Callers Claim to be Soliciting for the Organization

While this time of the year we’re all accustoming to hearing the ringing of the bells during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

And while the Salvation Army is looking for your donations through that campaign – one way they say they don’t ask for donations is over the phone.

According to the Traverse City Salvation Army people have been reporting that they have received calls from someone claiming to be with the Salvation Army.

The caller says they are soliciting donations for the organization.

The Salvation Army says they do not solicit donations this way and warn that this is a scam.

If anyone receives these calls, don’t give any personal information out over the phone.

Hang up and contact your local police department.