Two Injured in Wexford County Crash

Two people were hospitalized after an accident in Wexford County.

At around 1:41 Sunday afternoon, crews responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of M-37 and 48 ½ Rd. in South Branch Township.

According to troopers, an eastbound car failed to stop at the stop sign on 48 ½ at M-37 and hit a southbound SUV, causing the SUV to roll over several times.

The driver, 71 year-old Brant man, admitted to being distracted and disregarding the stop sign.

He refused medical treatment at the

scene.

The 55 year-old driver of the SUV, a man from Livonia, and his 53 year-old passenger from Walled Lake, were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for their injuries.

At this time, they are both in stable condition.

This crash remains under investigation.