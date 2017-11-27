Cheboygan County Authorities Investigating Break-In at Local Store

And in Cheboygan County – authorities are looking for help to find the person who broke into local store.

It happened at Daves Place on North Straits Highway Thanksgiving Morning.

According to the sheriff that’s when deputies were called to the business for a breaking and entering.

The owner had arrived around 5am and found evidence of the B&E.

Deputies reviewed the surveillance footage and saw that around 4:30 someone had broken into the store but it looked like they were scared away by lights approaching in the parking lot.

At this time deputies are not sure if anything was stolen.

The suspect is described as being between 5’4″ and 5’8″ tall with a small build.

They were wearing dark Carhartt type pants and coat, along with white tennis shoes, a dark hoodie, and a mask over their face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 231.627.3155.