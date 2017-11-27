Benzie County Sheriff Asks for Help Identifying Person of Interest

Police in Benzie County are looking for your help to find a man they’d like to speak with.

The man is seen in this photo pumping gas into his late 90’s GMC Z71 Pickup.

He has been seen in both Grand Traverse and Manistee Counties and is wanted for questioning in a theft investigation.

If you know the man or have any information about his wherabouts, contact the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office at 231-882-7263 or leave an anonymous tip at benziesheriff.com.