Police in Grand Traverse County Ask for Help Finding Trailer Theft

Police in Grand Traverse County are asking for your help to locate the people who stole a trailer.

On November 19th around 5:30 in the evening the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says someone stole a utility trailer from the Goodwill Inn on Keystone Road.

The theft was caught on the surveillance video seen here.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle involved could be a dark colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the theft or who can help identify the pickup is asked to contact the Garfield Township Community Police Office at 231.941.9222.