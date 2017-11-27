Police in Grand Traverse County Ask for Help Finding Trailer Theft

POSTED November 27, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Police in Grand Traverse County are asking for your help to locate the people who stole a trailer.

On November 19th around 5:30 in the evening the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says someone stole a utility trailer from the Goodwill Inn on Keystone Road.

The theft was caught on the surveillance video seen here.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle involved could be a dark colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the theft or who can help identify the pickup is asked to contact the Garfield Township Community Police Office at 231.941.9222.

