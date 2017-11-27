Driver Arrested after Reportedly Fleeing from Police

POSTED November 27, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A man is facing several charges after reportedly running from police.

Around 10:30 Saturday night, deputies stopped a car on 30th Ave. near 7 Mile Rd. in Mecosta County’s Wheatland Township.

The driver then continued to the intersection of 10th Ave. and 7 Mile Rd. where he got out and ran.

After a short search, deputies found the suspect hiding in the woods.

The driver, a 25 year-old Six Lakes man,reportedly had meth on him as well as a suspended license.

He was charged with possession of meth, driving on suspended license, and fleeing and eluding.

The man also had an outstanding felony warrant for maintaining a drug house.

He was lodged in the Mecosta County jail.

