Driver Arrested after Reportedly Fleeing from Police
A man is facing several charges after reportedly running from police.
Around 10:30 Saturday night, deputies stopped a car on 30th Ave. near 7 Mile Rd. in Mecosta County’s Wheatland Township.
The driver then continued to the intersection of 10th Ave. and 7 Mile Rd. where he got out and ran.
After a short search, deputies found the suspect hiding in the woods.
The driver, a 25 year-old Six Lakes man,reportedly had meth on him as well as a suspended license.
He was charged with possession of meth, driving on suspended license, and fleeing and eluding.
The man also had an outstanding felony warrant for maintaining a drug house.
He was lodged in the Mecosta County jail.