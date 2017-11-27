Two Charged in Connection with Kalkaska County Homicide

Two people have been charged in connection to the homicide in Kalkaska County.

Around 5 o’clock last Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch got a 911 call saying that a man had been found dead inside a home on Gonyer Road in Springfield Township.

The call came from the man’s relatives, who said that they had driven up to check on him after not being able to contact him.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Broderick Ward from Inkster.

The cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

The MSP and Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation which lead to two suspects being taken into custody.

The sheriff says the community is not at risk and there are no other suspects at large.

The incident is drug related and the suspect and victim are thought to have known each other.

The two were arraigned Monday morning.

Both of the suspects, Terrance Jordan of Traverse City and Jason Morgan from Kingsley, have been charged with open murder and armed robbery.

The investigation is still ongoing.