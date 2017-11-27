Two in Custody in Connection with Death Investigation in Leelanau County

Two people were taken into custody during a death investigation in Leelanau County.

Last Wednesday deputies along with EMS were called to a home in the 600 block of South West Bay Shore Drive in Suttons Bay for the report of unresponsive man.

When they arrived deputies found a 31-year-old man who was unconscious and it appeared that he had overdosed on heroin.

The deputies quickly administered naloxone but were unable to revive the victim.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Kevin Yannet of Suttons Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies investigated and identified two people they say delivered the heroin.

They were said to be at a home on Ki-Dah-Keh Road.

Deputies located them and took them into custody.

They were arraigned on Monday.

They are 20-year-old Erin Grant from Suttons Bay and 21-year-old Preston Weaver of Milwaukee Wisconsin.

They both have been charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.