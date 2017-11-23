Sheriff’s Office says Homicide in Kalkaska is Drug Related, Suspect in Custody

New information on the suspicious death investigation in Kalkaska County.

The sheriff’s office now says that it was a homicide.

Around 5 o’clock Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch got a 911 call saying that a man had been found dead inside a home on Gonyer Road in Springfield Township.

The call came from the man’s relatives, who said that they had driven up to check on him after not being able to contact him.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Broderick Ward from Inkster.

The cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound.

The MSP and Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation which lead to a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin being taken into custody.

The sheriff says the community is not at risk and there are no other suspects at large.

The incident is drug related and the suspect and victim are thought to have known each other.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The investigation is still ongoing.