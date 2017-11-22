Authorities Warn of Another Scam Operating in the Area

Authorities are warning the public about another scam operating in the area.

According to the Ludington Police, WMOM Radio in Ludington was told by a listener that someone was calling people, pretending to be from the station.

They told the person that they had won a free cruise and all they had to do was answer three questions.

The victim answered all three and then were told to go to a website to enter their phone number.

Once at the site they were asked to enter their credit card number to pay a $59 fee.

WMOM contacted the Ludington Police about the incident and want to assure the public that this is a scam and they are not involved in anything like this.

The Ludington Police says that has the holidays get closer these types of scams become more prevalent.

The best defense is to avoid becoming a victim in the first place.

Police advise people who get calls like this to just hang up the call.

Do not give out personal information to someone over the phone.

And if you are a victim of a scam, contact your local police department.